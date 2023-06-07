DeSantis takes credit for migrant flights to Sacramento

OAN’s Neil W. McCabe
3:42 PM – Wednesday, June 7, 2023
National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe reports that Florida state officials confirmed to him that the state’s Division of Emergency Management organized the two flights of border migrants, June 2th and June 5th, to Sacramento. The state coordinated with Catholic Charities, which has federal funding to look after the migrants. A spokeswoman for Florida’s DEM said the migrants all consented verbally and in writing to go on the trip.
