Consumer Confidence Stumbles: Short Term Pain, Long Term Gain 

OAN’s Alicia Summers
2:01 PM – Friday, January 24, 2025
Consumer sentiment for January experienced a slight decline compared to December, marking the first drop in six months. While sentiment has improved since record lows in 2022, it remains below pre-COVID levels. Dale Smothers, President and CEO of RDS Wealth Management joins Alicia Summers to highlight the role of new policies like tariffs and immigration enforcement in shaping the economy, potentially affecting everyday Americans. Critical factors for restoring sentiment to pre-COVID levels include addressing policy impacts and fostering economic stability.