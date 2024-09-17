Consumer Confidence Rises Despite Inflation Concerns, Expert Weighs In

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
3:13 PM – Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Consumer confidence in the U.S. improved slightly in early September, with the University of Michigan’s index rising to 69, beating expectations. Inflation expectations have dropped for four consecutive months, with people predicting a 2.7% price increase over the next year, but a higher 3.1% over the next five years. Despite rising costs for food, energy, and shelter, David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, discuss the market’s reaction and suggest ways to manage finances amid economic uncertainty.