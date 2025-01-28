Consumer Confidence Dips, But Optimism For 3% GDP Growth And Market Stability Remains

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
1:53 PM – Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Consumer confidence dropped for the second consecutive month in January, with the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index falling to 104.1 from 109.5 in December, missing expectations. The decline was driven by concerns over the labor market and inflation. To discuss the implications, Ed Sidell, CEO & Chief Investment Advisor at EGIS Financial joins Alicia Summers to provide insight. Ed shares his thoughts on the drop in confidence, the significance of the first 100 days of the new Trump administration, and whether tax cuts, deregulation, and trade negotiations will continue driving economic growth this year.