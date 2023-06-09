China’s possible deal to set up a spy base in Cuba

OAN’s Alicia Summers

China reaches a deal to set up a spy base in Cuba, about 100 miles from Florida to collect intelligence on the U.S. That’s according to the Wall Street Journal Thursday.

The facility would allow Beijing to monitor U.S ship traffic and gather electronic communications from the southeast, a region home to many military bases.

Officials familiar with the matter tell the WSJ that China has agreed to pay Cuba several billion dollars to build the eavesdropping station.

The U.S. and Cuban governments are casting doubt on the report.

Former U.S. army intelligence and security command officer, Christopher Alexander joins OAN’s Alicia Summers with more.

