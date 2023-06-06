Brother of Marine major describes the fight to protect Afghan girl orphaned after foreign fighter detonated explosive vest

OAN’s John Hines
4:46 PM – Tuesday, June 6, 2023
National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe interviewed Jonathan Mast, the brother of Marine Maj. Joshua Mast, who with his wife adopted an Afghan girl orphaned in an Army Ranger raid on foreign fighters after one of the foreign fighters detonated an explosive vest. The Marine is defending his adoption with the help of the Pipe Hitter Foundation in court against both an Afghanistan couple, who are not related to the girl, and the Biden State Department.
