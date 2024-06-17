Border Crisis: San Diego Becomes Epicenter Amid Surge in Illegal Crossings

OAN’s Alicia Summers
10:00 AM – Monday, June 17, 2024
Despite President Biden’s recent executive actions to curb illegal immigration, the border appears to remain wide open. Cities that are nowhere near the border are becoming border towns – we’ve seen the havoc the surge of illegal immigrants has wreaked on cities like Chicago and New York over the past three years. San Diego is currently the busiest sector for illegal crossings, with many migrants dispersing into other areas. For a closer look at this crisis, I’m joined by Cory Gautereaux, an Army veteran who lives in San Diego County, near the border, and sees the situation firsthand, along with Alicia Summers.