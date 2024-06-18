Beyond the Deception with Craig Huey

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:35 PM – Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Craig calls out some of the important stories the mainstream media under-reported or misrepresented. Here with the news you probably haven’t seen yet is Craig Huey, author of ‘The Christian Voter: How to Vote for – Not Against – Your Values to Transform Culture and Politics’ and ‘The Great Deception: 10 Shocking Dangers and the Blueprint for Rescuing the American Dream.’ Craig Huey joins Alicia Summers to talk about Saudi Arabia ending its long-standing ‘petrodollar’ deal with the U.S. and Trump proposing a tax swap, replacing the federal income tax we pay with tariffs on imported goods instead.