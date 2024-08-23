Attorney Pushes For Election Integrity Ahead Of 2024 Election

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
3:11 PM – August 23, 2024
The 2024 presidential election is expected to be highly significant. Attorney Mike Yoder, a guest on Alicia Summers’ show, is focused on restoring election integrity before November 5th. He discusses RFK Jr. dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump, and the potential impact on battleground states. Yoder has filed lawsuits in several swing states to remove “phantom voters” from voter rolls. He also talks about the situation in California, where crime and retail theft have driven businesses out, blaming Prop 47 for reducing penalties. A new measure, Prop 36, is on the ballot to address this issue, which Governor Newsom tried to block. Yoder concludes by mentioning his newly launched nonprofit, “Citizen AG.” Alicia Summers has more.