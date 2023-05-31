Alicia Summers and Kali Fontanilla talk about woke commencement speeches and the biggest problem in public education

OAN’s Alicia Summers

12:20 PM – Wednesday, May 31, 2023

A former California educator who left to open her own school says the biggest issues in public education right now is indoctrination.

Kali Fontanilla says “one side is being presented to our kids, we can see it in our colleges and now it’s steeping into our high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.”

Fontanilla joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to also discusses school choice and her new book, “How Rochester the Rooster Saved Shining Hills Farm From Greda the Discontent Pig.”

Advertisement