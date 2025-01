OAN Staff Dana Alexa

9:47 AM – Friday, January 10, 2025

With the 2025 Presidential Inauguration just around the corner, the buzz surrounding Trump Memorabilia, specifically Trump Bobbleheads, is generating enormous attention.

Warren Royal – the founder of ‘Royal Bobbles’ joins Dana Alexa to discuss the explosion in demand for Trump-themed merchandise and how his most recent Trump bobblehead reflects a movement of pride, patriotism, and excitement.

Share this post!