Trump Announces Presidential Bid, ‘Bidenflation’ Threatens Thanksgiving & the ‘Great Reset’ Scam

On this episode of Alison at Large: It’s official. President Trump will make another run for Commander in Chief, but it won’t be easy. We’ll take a look at the challenges he faces. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and it’s going to cost you a lot more this year for turkey and all the trimmings thanks to ‘Bidenflation.’ We’re inching closer toward the ‘great reset’ and total government control over all aspects of our lives. Plus: The border debacle, billions more in financial aid to Ukraine, and the latest ‘gender bender’ nonsense you have to see to believe.