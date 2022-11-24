On this episode of Alison at Large: Conspiracy theorists were right! The Washington Post says “It’s no longer a pandemic of the unvaccinated”! But why is Fauci still insisting that we get the shot?
Also, more details unfold from the Club Q shooting. Plus, we speak to political prisoner, Jake Lang from inside federal prison.
Conspiracy Theorists Are Right (Again), Fauci Doesn’t Give Up & LGBT Bias on Club Q Shooter
