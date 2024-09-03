Trump Suggests He’ll Release More Jeffrey Epstein Files If Re-elected, Maintains He Never Went To His Island

Former U.S. President and current Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks about the economy, inflation, and manufacturing during a campaign event at Alro Steel on August 29, 2024 in Potterville, Michigan. Michigan is considered a key battleground state in the upcoming November Presidential election. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

6:00 PM – Tuesday, September 3, 2024

In a recent interview, Donald Trump stated that if elected, he would have “no problem” disclosing additional documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplices.

After Trump’s interview, podcast host Lex Fridman questioned him about why “so many smart, powerful people” let Epstein into their circles.

“He was a good salesman. He was a hailing, hearty type of guy,” Trump said. “He had some nice assets that he’d throw around like islands, but a lot of big people went to that island. But fortunately, I was not one of them,” he added.

Although Trump expressed interest in revisiting the topic if he wins in November, he still called it “very interesting” that the list of Epstein’s associates has been kept secret.

“I’d certainly take a look at it. Now, Kennedy’s interesting because it’s so many years ago. They do that for danger too, because it endangers certain people… So Kennedy is very different from the Epstein thing,” Trump said. “But I’d be inclined to do the Epstein. I’d have no problem with it.”

This follows Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claim last week that he allegedly knows what senior cabinet member urged Trump to not declassify the John F. Kennedy assassination files.

“RFK Jr. revealed that Trump-era Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the one who persuaded Trump not to release the files,” DailyMail reported.

Meanwhile, Trump further discussed how he would have no problem releasing more Epstein information, which begs the question of whether many of the retracted names from the court filings would be released as well.

A 2020 book titled “The Grifter’s Club” also claims that Trump had banned Epstein, who painted himself as seemingly “innocent” but wealthy investor at the time, from his exclusive Mar-a-Lago club after hearing rumors that Epstein had flirted with the teenage daughter of another Mar-a-Lago member.

“There has been no evidence of Trump engaging in any related wrongdoing,” Newsweek reported.

Epstein died in 2019 after allegedly committing suicide in his prison cell. However, there has been much suspicion as to what really occurred, since the security footage taken of his cell was “accidentally deleted,” according to prosecutors.

“The footage contained on the preserved video was for the correct date and time, but captured a different tier than the one where Cell-1 was located”, according to a letter filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jason Swergold and Maurene Comey.

Epstein was close with members of the Hollywood elite, former U.S. presidents, the Royal Family in the United Kingdom, top business executives, and he even had ties to intelligence agencies.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to separate sexual misconduct charges and he was arrested again in 2019 over leading a sex trafficking operation involving underage girls from 2002 to 2005, The Hill reported.

Documents that referenced prominent associates of Epstein and victims who had made public statements were revealed by a court in January. The records contained references to prominent figures who had previously been connected to Epstein, such as Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Bill Clinton, but they did not add any new material.

