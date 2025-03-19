Trump Ally Tudor Dixon Nearing Decision On Michigan Governor Or Senate Bid

Conservative political commentator Tudor Dixon speaks during a campaign rally with former US President Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Traverse City, Michigan on October 25, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

9:48 AM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Donald Trump supporter and 2022 Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon says she is seriously considering another run for office in 2026 in Michigan.

However, the failed 2022 nominee hasn’t decided whether she will bid for the state’s open Senate seat or Governor position.

“I want to do the most good for our beloved state. That’s why I’m considering a run for governor or U.S. Senate,” Dixon announced Tuesday in a statement on social media. “Both races present unique opportunities and different ways to benefit Michigan.” Dixon said that she “will decide soon where my experience and talents would most benefit the state we love so dearly.”

During her statement, Dixon gave praise to Trump, saying he “is leading the way nationally.” “He is delivering on his promises to secure the border, bring manufacturing jobs home, and boost energy independence,” she argued. “I am committed to standing with President Trump to deliver on the America First agenda here in Michigan.”

The 47th president’s endorsement of Dixon during the summer of 2022 helped her rise to become the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Dixon eventually went on to lose by 10 points to Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.), who won her second consecutive term.

Whitmer will not be eligible to run in 2026, due to term limits.

Meanwhile, the Republicans who are already in the race are state Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, who made his announcement for his bid for governor in January.

As for Democrats, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson have already announced.

Additionally, Detroit’s Democrat Mayor Mike Duggan made headlines last year when he announced his 2026 gubernatorial campaign as an independent.

The Michigan Senate race will be a war to succeed retiring Democrat Senator Gary Peters, who announced this year that he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2026 to a third six-year term.

Former Representative Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) also announced at the end of January that he was “strongly considering” a second straight Republican run for the Senate in Michigan.

According to Fox News, Rogers is likely to make his announcement in the next few weeks and has hired Republican strategist and Trump’s 2024 co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita as a senior advisor to boost his campaign.

In 2024, Rogers won the GOP Senate nomination in the Great Lakes State but lost to Democrat Representative Elissa Slotkin, in last November’s election in the race to succeed longtime Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow, who retired.

Other Republicans considering a run are Representative John James, who is in his second term in the House and was the GOP Senate nominee in Michigan in 2018 and 2020 as well as Representative Bill Huizenga.

Among Democrats, State Senator Mallory McMorrow, the majority whip in Lansing, is likely to launch a Democrat campaign.

