Transgender Inmate Who Killed Infant Files Lawsuit Against Trump, Claims His Policies Led To Prison Attacks

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:32 PM – Thursday, April 24, 2025

According to court documents filed on April 1st, a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman and is currently incarcerated in Indiana following a conviction for the reckless homicide of an infant, is now suing President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit alleges that the GOP president’s “transphobic” and “extremist rhetoric” incited acts of sexual assault and other attacks against him.

Trump’s “extremist rhetoric and transphobic hate speech,” according to Jonathan C. Richardson, who goes by the feminine name “Autumn Cordellioné,” has “emboldened the Defendants and the assailants that brutally assaulted and raped plaintiff, not once, but multiple times, to act on their hate and prejudices, constituting the cause in action and his liability in this case. Therefore, President Trump was negligent due to his alleged knowledge that others may act on his words,” according to the handwritten complaint.

After being moved from New Castle Correctional Facility (NCN), where he was “housed in protective custody,” to Westville Correctional Facility (WCA), the transgender convict argues that the alleged attacks occurred.

Fox News reported that they contacted the Indiana Department of Corrections (IDOC) to inquire if Trump’s executive order requiring federal inmates to be housed in units based on their biological sex was the reason for the relocation.

“President Trump has vowed to defend biological women from gender ideology extremism and restore biological truth to the Federal government,” a White House official spokesperson stated — referencing the lawsuit.

Along with the other defendants, which include 12 other “gang affiliated inmates” and prison staff, the inmate is suing Trump for $3.5 million in compensatory damages for allegedly being “stabbed” and sexually assaulted over the course of four days in January.

The transgender criminal claimed that one of the other inmates had declared that: “Trump’s president now, and we won’t even get in trouble for f—–g you trannies up, we’re patriots and even if you tell on us, Trump will pardon us and probably give us a medal,” according to the complaint.

Additionally, Richardson claimed that throughout the alleged attacks, his case manager and unit team manager made similar “transphobic” comments as well.

“I’ve seen your case on the news, and I personally don’t think us tax payers should have to pay for your surgery,” the case manager allegedly stated — according to Richardson.

According to the case’s details, the defendants committed gross negligence in violation of Indiana law and violated his rights under the Eighth Amendment.

With the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, the transgender criminal filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Department of Correction in August 2023, challenging a state statute that prohibits taxpayer-funded transgender surgery for prisoners. This was the beginning of his protracted legal struggle.

While identifying as a Muslim woman, Richardson, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing an 11-month-old stepchild, has since filed a number of complaints — including a civil suit against the prison chaplain for allegedly forbidding the wearing of a hijab outside of one’s immediate bed quarters.

However, the state’s attorney general argued that the Eighth Amendment does not require the state “to provide experimental treatments generally, and it certainly doesn’t here, when multiple doctors have said this inmate is a poor candidate for surgery,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Earlier this month, Fox News Digital reported that states that do not follow federal directives to jail prisoners according to their biological sex may face “imminent changes” and budget reductions. Additionally, Trump’s orders prohibit the use of federal monies for inmate sex reassignment surgery.

