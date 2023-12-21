Honda Recalls Around 4.5M Cars Worldwide Due To Fuel Pump Issues

(Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:25 PM – Thursday, December 21, 2023

About 4.5 million Honda cars worldwide are being recalled by Honda Motor’s American division due to the possibility of a “fuel pump failure.”

The recall includes 2.54 million Honda vehicles, which comes after the manufacturer had previously recalled 136,000 in 2020 and 628,000 in 2021 for the same problem.

There have also been vehicles affected in Canada, with 297,836 cars recalled.

According to the company, fuel pumps will be replaced at no cost and there have not been any crashes or injuries associated with the problem currently.

This month, Honda also issued recalls in China and Japan due to the same issue.

Honda stated in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that dealers will be swapping out the fuel pump module, and early in February, Honda intends to notify owners about the recall.

They also stated that since 2018, there have been 4,042 warranty claims pertaining to the problem, but no reports of injuries.

The recall includes various models like the 2018-2020 model year Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Insight, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Passport and various Acura models, including the ILX, MDX, RDX, RLX, TLX and NSX vehicles.

