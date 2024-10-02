Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Donates $500k To Hurricane Helene Relief

Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:55 PM – Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Famous country singer Morgan Wallen announced that he donated $500,000 to the Red Cross via the Morgan Wallen Foundation to help those affected by Hurricane Helene’s destruction.

“We can’t thank Morgan Wallen enough for his heart and generous $500,000 donation to impact help on the ground now in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, including his beloved East Tennessee,” Red Cross’ National President for Humanitarian Services, Trevor Riggin, shared in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the star has given back to the community that helped raise him, he previously donated $140,000 to the Gibbs Youth Sports program to renovate Ruritan Park earlier this year.

Since leaving his roots in East Tennessee after finding success as a country star in Nashville, he hasn’t forgotten where he comes from. In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, Wallen shared an update on the safety of his family and sent his thoughts and “prayers” to those who weren’t as lucky.

“My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states. All my prayers are geared towards those tonight,” Wallen wrote. “Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help.”

Wallen created the Morgan Wallen Foundation in 2021 to make sure kids everywhere have access to things such as sports and music, which Wallen claims has helped shape who he is as a person.

The foundation receives funds through donations via its website. However, most of its money comes from the country music star himself, who gives the foundation $3 from every concert ticket he sells.

Additionally, other country artists announced their intentions to donate to help with relief efforts.

Luke Combs and Eric Church, both of whom are from North Carolina, have posted on social media that they are looking for ways to contribute to help recover for those affected.

