Social media platform X down again for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

By Reuters

March 10, 2025 – 7:31 AM PDT

Advertisement

REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

(Reuters) – Elon Musk’s social media platform X was down again for thousands of users in the United States, according to Downdetector.com.

The number of outage reports rose to more than 40,000 after easing a bit earlier in the day, user-submitted data on the outage-tracking website showed.

More than 10,800 users in the UK also reported outage earlier in the day.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear and X did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Rishi Kant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D’Silva

Advertisements below

Share this post!