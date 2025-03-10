Social media platform X down again for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

By Reuters

March 10, 2025 – 7:31 AM PDT

'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

(Reuters) – Elon Musk’s social media platform X was down again for thousands of users in the United States, according to Downdetector.com.

The number of outage reports rose to more than 40,000 after easing a bit earlier in the day, user-submitted data on the outage-tracking website showed.

More than 10,800 users in the UK also reported outage earlier in the day.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear and X did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Rishi Kant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D’Silva

