Vegas Raiders fire head coach Pierce after dismal season

By Reuters

January 7, 2025 – 1:55 PM PST

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce after his first full season on the job, the team said on Tuesday, the latest dismissal following the final week of the National Football League regular season.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker took over as interim head coach in 2023 but struggled through an ugly 2024 campaign where the Raiders finished 4-13, last in the AFC West.

“Antonio grew up a Raiders fan and his Silver and Black roots run deep,” the team said in a statement.

“We are grateful for his ability to reignite what it means to be a Raider throughout the entire organization.”

Pierce is the latest coach to get the axe after NFL’s infamous annual “Black Monday” saw the Jacksonville Jaguars fire Doug Pederson.

The New England Patriots kicked off the action a day earlier, firing coach Jerod Mayo after his first year at the helm on Sunday.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

Advertisements below

Share this post!