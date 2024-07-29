Texans DE Denico Autry suspended 6 games for PEDs

July 29, 2024 – 1:04 PM PDT

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy against the use of performance enhancing drugs.

Autry, 34, who signed a two-year deal worth $20 million with the Texans in March, released a statement asserting that he took a medication that, unbeknownst to him, contained a banned substance.

“It was important to me that the NFL know that I did not intentionally or even knowingly ingest a banned substance. I understand, however, that under the NFL’s policies, ultimate responsibility for what enters my body rests with me,” he wrote.

“To that end, while I intend to explore legal options … I have accepted the NFL’s punishment of a six-game suspension.”

Autry had a career-best 11.5 sacks last season for the Tennessee Titans and also had a career high 50 tackles in 17 games (14 starts). In 142 games (89 starts) over 10 seasons with the Oakland Raiders (2014-17), Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) and Titans, he has 59 sacks and 310 tackles.

Autry was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2014.

