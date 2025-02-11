Sunday’s Super Bowl audience on Fox sets record, network says

By Reuters

February 10, 2025 – 5:12 PM PST

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks an extra point attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX halftime show at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A record 126 million U.S. viewers watched the Philadelphia Eagles crush the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to estimates released by broadcaster Fox Sports (FOXA.O) on Monday.

The number includes people who watched the National Football League championship on the Fox broadcast network, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, streaming service Tubi and NFL digital properties.

Final figures are expected to be released by Nielsen on Tuesday.

Last year’s Super Bowl on CBS (PARA.O), which was won by the Chiefs in an overtime thriller, attracted 123.7 million viewers, at the time the highest-ever audience for the event. This time, the Eagles cruised to victory from the first quarter onward, defeating the Chiefs by a score of 40-22.

The Super Bowl is the biggest event each year on U.S. television. Advertisers paid as much as $8 million for 30 seconds of time during the game.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Sandra Maler and Matthew Lewis

Advertisements below

Share this post!