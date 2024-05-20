Reports: Fanatics sues Marvin Harrison Jr.

May 19, 2024 – 10:31 AM PDT

Sports collectibles and apparel merchandiser Fanatics is suing wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., alleging breach of contract, multiple outlets reported.

The lawsuit was filed Saturday in New York Supreme Court against Harrison, who was selected No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in last month’s NFL Draft.

Per a Sunday report from The Athletic, Harrison initially signed a limited, non-exclusive promotion and license agreement with Fanatics while he played for Ohio State. The parties then negotiated a longer contract with Harrison, which included what the filing called “significant” compensation, with both sides signing off on it in May 2023.

In the lawsuit, reviewed by The Athletic, Fanatics charges that Harrison hasn’t lived up to his end of the contract, despite receiving paychecks last August and October, and that he has denied he had an agreement with the company.

While details of the purported agreement, including his contractual obligations, were redacted in the suit, ESPN reported that a source earlier this month said Harrison agreed to signing autographs and trading cards, providing game-worn apparel and “other marketing opportunities.” The Athletic said Harrison has ignored requests from Fanatics to fulfill that the company says exists.

Fanatics is seeking a jury trial and estimates in potential losses as totaling “millions of dollars.”

Harrison also has not yet signed the NFL Players Association’s group licensing agreement, which is holding up the sale of his licensed jerseys and other memorabilia.

Anyone itching to buy Harrison gear can do so at The Official Harrison Collection, a website that sells autographed jerseys, helmets, photos, mini-helmets and such. There also are limited items signed by his father, Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., on the site.

