Report: Al Michaels, 80, expected to return to Amazon in ’25

December 11, 2024 – 8:35 AM PST

Sports broadcaster Al Michaels in attendance with Warner Bros. chief executive officer David Zaslav at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/ File Photo

Broadcaster Al Michaels will return for another season in Amazon Prime Video’s NFL booth, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Advertisement

Michaels, 80, currently is in the final season of a three-year deal that reportedly pays him about $15 million per season.

Prime Video hosts the NFL’s Thursday night games, in addition to last month’s Black Friday game, and will stream its first playoff game this season.

According to the report, the plan is for Michaels and Amazon to go year-by-year with his contract from this point forward. The “Miracle on Ice” sportscaster has said that he will know when it is time to retire.

Michaels was the play-by-play voice for ABC’s “Monday Night Football” from 1986-2005 and NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” from 2006-21.

–Field Level Media

Advertisements below

Share this post!