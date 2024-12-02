NFL roundup: Steelers outlast Bengals in slugfest

December 1, 2024 – 9:42 PM PST

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson completed 29 of 38 passes for 414 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers to a 44-38 shootout win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The 414 passing yards were the second most in Wilson’s career. Wilson completed passes to 10 different receivers for the Steelers (9-3), who bounced back from a loss 10 days earlier in Cleveland and ensured a non-losing season for the 21st consecutive year.

After the Bengals cut their deficit to six on a 3-yard TD catch by Andrei Iosivas with 2:39 remaining in regulation, Pittsburgh recovered an onside kick and quarterback Justin Fields clinched the victory with a third-down run that allowed Pittsburgh to run out the clock.

Joe Burrow went 28-of-38 passing for 309 yards and three touchdowns for the Bengals (4-8). He got taken down for a pair of strip-sacks, including one that led to a 21-yard scoop-and-score by Payton Wilson in the fourth quarter. Burrow also threw an interception for Cincinnati, which dropped its third straight game.

Eagles 24, Ravens 19

Saquon Barkley ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and Philadelphia defeated host Baltimore for its eighth consecutive victory.

Jalen Hurts passed for 118 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 29 yards and a score for the Eagles (10-2), who have not lost since Sept. 29. In a showdown between Philadelphia’s No. 1 defense and Baltimore’s No. 1 offense, the Eagles held the Ravens (8-5) to their second-fewest points and second-fewest yards (372) this season.

Lamar Jackson passed for 237 yards and two TDs but lost for just the second time in 25 career starts against NFC opponents. Justin Tucker’s struggles continued, as he missed two field goals and an extra point.

Buccaneers 26, Panthers 23 (OT)

Chase McLaughlin took advantage of a second chance in overtime and kicked a 30-yard field goal with 2:50 left in the session as Tampa Bay escaped Charlotte with a win over Carolina.

McLaughlin forced overtime with a 51-yarder on the last play of regulation, but he missed from 55 yards out on the first possession of the extra frame. The Panthers reached the Tampa Bay 30 on the ensuing possession but lost the ball on Chuba Hubbard’s fumble before the Buccaneers’ game-winning drive.

Bucky Irving ran for 152 yards and a touchdown and Baker Mayfield threw for 235 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Buccaneers (6-6). Bryce Young ran for a touchdown and threw for 298 yards on 26-for-46 passing for the Panthers (3-9).

Chargers 17, Falcons 13

Tarheeb Still intercepted Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins twice — snagging one pick-6 — and Ladd McConkey caught nine passes for 117 yards as visiting Los Angeles beat the Falcons.

Justin Herbert completed 16 of 23 passes for 147 yards for the Chargers, who came down with four interceptions. Los Angeles (8-4) won for the fifth time in six games despite being outgained 350-187.

Cousins completed 24 of 39 passes for 245 yards as the Falcons (6-6) lost their third game in a row. Bijan Robinson ran for 102 yards and a score, while Ray-Ray McCloud caught four passes for 95 yards and Drake London had nine receptions for 86 yards.

Texans 23, Jaguars 20

Joe Mixon rushed for 101 yards and the decisive touchdown as Houston held on to beat host Jacksonville in a game marred by an illegal hit that knocked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence out with a concussion.

Mixon’s 7-yard touchdown run gave Houston (8-5) a 13-6 lead with 8:04 left in the third quarter against Jacksonville (2-10), which lost its fifth straight game.

Vikings 23, Cardinals 22

Sam Darnold threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Aaron Jones with 1:13 remaining as Minnesota stormed back to beat Arizona in Minneapolis.

Darnold completed 21 of 31 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (10-2), who never led until the final 73 seconds. The Vikings trailed 19-6 late in the third quarter before rallying to score 17 of the final 20 points, securing their fifth straight victory.

Kyler Murray completed 31 of 45 passes for 260 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Cardinals (6-6). Trey McBride caught 12 passes for 96 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. had a touchdown reception and James Conner led the team with 68 rushing yards.

Colts 25, Patriots 24

Anthony Richardson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce before powering his way into the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt with 12 seconds left to lift Indianapolis over New England in Foxborough, Mass.

Richardson completed 12 of 24 passes for 109 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. He added 48 yards and a score on the ground, where Jonathan Taylor led the way with 96 yards on 25 carries for the Colts (6-7).

The Patriots (3-10) amassed 200 rushing yards, getting 73 from Rhamondre Stevenson, 62 from Antonio Gibson and 59 from quarterback Drake Maye. Maye also had 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 24-for-30 passing.

Seahawks 26, Jets 21

Zach Charbonnet scored on an 8-yard run with 5:31 remaining as Seattle rallied for a victory against New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

The NFC West-leading Seahawks (7-5) won their third straight game. A decisive nine-play, 71-yard drive was aided by a pair of Jets penalties after New York had stopped Seattle on fourth-and-1. Geno Smith, a second-round pick by the Jets in 2013, completed 20 of 31 passes for 206 yards and one TD for the Seahawks.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 41 on Monday, was 21-of-39 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. New York (3-9) fell for the eighth time in nine games.

Commanders 42, Titans 19

Rookie Jayden Daniels tossed a career-high three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Washington cruised past Tennessee in Landover, Md., to snap a three-game losing streak.

Daniels completed 25 of 30 passes for 206 yards, while Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 103 yards and a touchdown as the Commanders (8-5) tallied a season-high 267 rushing yards on 45 attempts.

Will Levis completed 18 of 37 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans (3-9), who have lost three of their past four games. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught three passes for 61 yards and two scores.

Rams 21, Saints 14

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes, Kyren Williams ran for a score and visiting Los Angeles held off New Orleans.

Stafford passed for 183 yards and Williams rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries for the Rams (6-6), who reached .500 for the third time this season. Stafford found Puka Nacua for a go-ahead 7-yard score with 8:54 to play.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 112 yards and Derek Carr passed for 184 and a touchdown for the Saints (4-8), who lost for the first time in three games under interim coach Darren Rizzi.

