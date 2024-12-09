NFL roundup: Rams hold on to edge Bills in high-scoring contest

December 8, 2024 – 10:10 PM PST

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) scores on a 19-yard touchdown reception against Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7), linebacker Von Miller (40) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

December 9 – Puka Nacua finished with 178 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Rams held on for a 44-42 win over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite Josh Allen’s record-setting six-touchdown performance.

Advertisement

Nacua caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 16 yards and another score for Los Angeles (7-6). Kyren Williams added 87 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Cooper Kupp finished with five catches for 92 yards and a score.

Allen became the first player in NFL history to pass for three touchdowns and rush for three touchdowns in a single game for Buffalo (10-3). Allen completed 22 of 37 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns, and he carried the ball 10 times for 82 yards and three touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams, who have won two games in a row and three of their past four.

Eagles 22, Panthers 16

Jalen Hurts threw 4 yards to Grant Calcaterra for Philadelphia’s only second-half scoring drive as the Eagles held off visiting Carolina.

Hurts threw for two touchdowns and finished with 108 yards on 14-for-21 passing. He also ran for a score. Saquon Barkley rushed for 124 yards as the Eagles (11-2) won their ninth game in a row.

Bryce Young was 19-for-34 for 191 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception for Carolina. The Panthers (3-10), who outgained the Eagles 302-292, lost their third game in a row, including their previous two losses on game-ending field goals at home to Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

Chiefs 19, Chargers 17

Patrick Mahomes threw for 210 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Wright made a 31-yard field goal off the left upright as time expired and Kansas City clinched another AFC West title with a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Mahomes guided a 14-play, 47-yard drive, which was capped by Wright’s game-winning kick, as the Chiefs extended their NFL record to 15 consecutive one-score victories going back to last season, counting playoff games. Isiah Pacheco had 55 yards rushing and Travis Kelce finished with five receptions for 45 yards. Kansas City won its ninth consecutive division title.

Justin Herbert had 213 yards passing with a touchdown, and Joshua Palmer had six receptions for 78 yards for the Chargers. Quentin Johnston had five receptions for 48 yards and a TD for Los Angeles, which lost for just the second time in its past seven games.

Steelers 27, Browns 14

Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to help Pittsburgh cruise to a victory over visiting Cleveland.

Najee Harris rushed for a touchdown and Van Jefferson and Pat Freiermuth caught scoring passes for Pittsburgh (10-3), which has won seven of its last eight games. Cameron Heyward had two sacks and Keeanu Benton and James Pierre had interceptions for the Steelers. Wilson completed 15 of 26 passes for 158 yards.

Jameis Winston completed 24 of 41 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Browns. Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku caught touchdown passes for Cleveland (3-10), which has lost two straight games and nine of its last 11. Myles Garrett recovered a fumble and registered a sack to raise his career total to 99.5.

Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (overtime)

Tua Tagovailoa tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith on the first possession of overtime as Miami defeated visiting New York. Tagovailoa passed for 331 yards and two touchdowns as Miami (6-7) kept its playoff hopes alive.

The game featured six lead changes, and it was the ninth straight year that the Dolphins beat the Jets at home. Tyreek Hill caught 10 passes for 115 yards and one TD. Jaylen Waddle caught nine passes for 99 yards and a two-point conversion.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 339 yards and one touchdown, but New York (3-10) still lost its fourth straight game.

Vikings 42, Falcons 21

Sam Darnold completed 22 of 28 passes for 347 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, and Minnesota pulled away to beat Atlanta in Minneapolis.

Jordan Addison had eight catches for 133 yards and a career-high three touchdowns for the Vikings (11-2), who won their sixth consecutive game. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Allgeier (nine carries for 63 yards) and Bijan Robinson (22 attempts for 92 yards) rushed for one touchdown apiece for the Falcons (6-7).

49ers 38, Bears 13

Brock Purdy passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns, Isaac Guerendo ran for two scores and Leonard Floyd registered two sacks against his former team as host San Francisco routed skidding Chicago. San Francisco (6-7) stopped a three-game losing streak while remaining in the hunt in the NFC wild-card race.

Chicago lost its seventh in a row, stumbling through its first game under interim coach Thomas Brown, who took the reins after the organization fired third-year coach Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29. The Bears (4-9) were outgained 452-162.

The 49ers reached the end zone on three of their first four possessions and scored on four of their five first-half drives overall, excluding their kneel-down on the final play.

Saints 14, Giants 11

Derek Carr passed for 219 yards and a touchdown before being injured and New Orleans defeated reeling New York in East Rutherford, N.J. Carr completed 20 of 31 passes, but left the game late in the fourth quarter after injuring his left arm while being tackled.

The Saints (5-8) secured the victory when Bryan Bresee blocked Graham Gano’s 35-yard field-goal attempt with eight seconds left.

Drew Lock completed 21 of 49 passes for 227 yards for the NFC-worst Giants (2-11), who lost their eighth consecutive game. New York was penalized 12 times for 112 yards and penalties negated a touchdown and a field goal.

Seahawks 30, Cardinals 18

Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 134 yards and scored two touchdowns as Seattle remained atop the NFC West with a win over Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a 19-yard scoring strike from Geno Smith and Jason Myers kicked three field goals for the Seahawks (8-5), who have won four consecutive games since their bye week — including two against Arizona.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray was 25-of-38 passing for 259 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. James Conner rushed for 90 yards on 18 carries and Trey McBride made seven receptions for 70 yards for the Cardinals (6-7), who lost their third in a row.

Jaguars 10, Titans 6

Tank Bigsby ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 6:46 left and visiting Jacksonville held off Tennessee in Nashville.

Jones completed 23 of 31 passes for 220 yards and two interceptions in his first start since quarterback Trevor Lawrence went on injured reserve Wednesday with a concussion. The Jaguars (3-10) ended a five-game losing streak.

Will Levis went 19-of-32 passing for 168 yards for Tennessee (3-10), which dropped its second game in a row. The Titans made it to the Jacksonville 9 but Levis’ fourth-down pass for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine rattled in and out of his hands in the back of the end zone with 1:11 remaining.

Buccaneers 28, Raiders 13

Rachaad White and Jalen McMillan each produced two touchdowns in host Tampa Bay’s win, extending Las Vegas’ losing streak to nine.

Tampa Bay (7-6), which has won three in a row, took over first place in the NFC South. Shut down for the second and third quarters, the Bucs got a 3-yard scoring run from White and a 29-yard touchdown catch from McMillan in the fourth to finish it. Mayfield finished 18-for-29 passing for 295 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Las Vegas quarterback Aidan O’Connell was carted to the locker room with an air cast on his right leg in the third. O’Connell, who was 11-for-19 passing for 104 yards and an interception, was replaced by Desmond Ridder, who completed 12 of 18 passes for 101 yards.

–Field Level Media

Advertisements below

Share this post!