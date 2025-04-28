NBA roundup: Damian Lillard injured in Bucks’ loss to Pacers

By Reuters

April 27, 2025 – 10:27 PM PDT

Myles Turner scored 23 points as one of eight players in double digits and the Indiana Pacers took a 3-1 first-round series lead with a convincing 129-103 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Andrew Nembhard scored 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for Indiana. T.J. McConnell scored 15 points, Aaron Nesmith had 14 points, Obi Toppin scored 13 and Pascal Siakam and Jarace Walker added 12 apiece for the fourth-seeded Pacers.

Indiana never trailed while shooting a scorching 60.2 percent from the field — including 18 of 39 from 3-point range — and had 36 assists on 50 baskets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 28 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for the fifth-seeded Bucks. Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points and fellow reserve Bobby Portis added 14 for Milwaukee.

Bucks star Damian Lillard exited midway through the first quarter with a potentially serious lower left leg injury.

Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113

Anthony Edwards scored 43 points on 12-for-23 shooting, and Minnesota rallied late for a win over Los Angeles in Game 4 of their Western Conference quarterfinals series in Minneapolis.

Edwards grabbed nine rebounds and dished six assists for the Timberwolves, who seized a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Julius Randle scored 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers’ Luka Doncic bounced back from a stomach bug in Game 3 to finish with 38 points on 13-for-28 shooting. LeBron James scored 27 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had eight assists, and Rui Hachimura finished with 23 points.

The Timberwolves outscored the Lakers 32-19 in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles guard Austin Reaves had a chance to even the score at the buzzer, but his 3-point attempt from the right corner clanked off the rim.

Knicks 94, Pistons 93

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter after injuring his ankle, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 to lead visiting New York to a victory over Detroit in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Josh Hart added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who claimed a 3-1 series lead and can close out the best-of-seven series Tuesday in New York. The Knicks took a 94-93 lead on Towns’ 3-pointer with 47 seconds to go. Detroit’s Tim Hardaway Jr. appeared to be fouled on his missed 3-point attempt as time expired but no call was made on Hart for banging shoulders with Hardaway. Crew chief David Guthrie later told a pool reporter that the officials missed the call.

Cade Cunningham led the way with 25 points and Tobias Harris added 18 for Detroit, which tied an NBA record with its ninth straight postseason loss at home. The Philadelphia 76ers set the mark from 1968-71. The Pistons have not won a home playoff game since May 2008.

Celtics 107, Magic 98

Jayson Tatum collected game highs of 37 points and 14 rebounds to lead Boston past host Orlando in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The second-seeded Celtics made 30 of their 32 free-throw attempts as they took a 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven series. Four of Boston’s five starters scored at least 18 points. Jaylen Brown had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis tossed in 19 points and Derrick White finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Paolo Banchero led seventh-seeded Orlando with 31 points. Franz Wagner finished with 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and Wendell Carter Jr. supplied nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

