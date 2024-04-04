MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani’s 1st Dodgers HR highlights win

April 4, 2024 – 12:29 AM PDT

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run in a Dodgers uniform as Los Angeles finished off a three-game sweep of the visiting San Francisco Giants with a 5-4 victory on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ohtani went deep into the seats in right-center field in the seventh inning off Giants left-hander Taylor Rogers in his ninth game of the season, ending the longest season-opening homer drought of his major league career. Ohtani finished 2-for-4 with two runs.

The Dodgers have scored at least five runs in all nine games this season to extend their franchise record and move closer to the New York Yankees’ record of 13 games in 1932.

Tyler Glasnow (2-0) won for the second time in three starts and Miguel Rojas added a home run as the Dodgers finished 6-1 on their first homestand of the season.

-Field Level Media

Share this post!