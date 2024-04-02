MLB roundup: Astros’ Ronel Blanco no-hits Jays

April 2, 2024 – 12:40 AM PDT

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco (56) reacts after pitching a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ronel Blanco pitched the 17th no-hitter in Astros history while Kyle Tucker and Yainer Diaz recorded multi-homer games as Houston pounded out a 10-0 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Blanco (1-0) issued a leadoff walk to George Springer in the first inning before retiring 26 consecutive batters. Springer walked with two outs in the ninth, but Blanco recovered to induce a game-ending groundout from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., completing the first no-hitter in the majors this season.

Making just his eighth career start and 25th appearance, Blanco handcuffed the Blue Jays with a three-pitch mix of sliders, changeups and four-seam fastballs. He finished with seven strikeouts against the two walks to Springer.

The Astros last had two players record multi-homer games in the same contest on Sept. 5, 2023, at Texas when Altuve slugged three homers and Martin Maldonado went deep twice against the Rangers.

–Field Level Media

