Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley lead MVP finalists

January 23, 2025 – 8:42 AM PST

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images/File Photo

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got the better of Baltimore Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson last Sunday when their respective teams battled in the AFC divisional round in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Named finalists for the Associated Press 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award, Allen will hope to get the better of Jackson, fellow signal-callers Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and running back Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) when the award is presented at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 6.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL completed voting before the beginning of the playoffs.

Allen, 28, threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns this season and rushed for 531 yards and 12 scores.

Jackson, 28, is vying for his third MVP award (2019, 2023). He threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns this season and rushed for 915 yards and four scores.

Burrow, 28, threw for NFL-best totals in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43).

Goff, 30, threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.

Barkley, 27, rushed for a league-best 2,005 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns.

Barkley, Burrow and Jackson also joined Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase as finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Finalists for all eight postseason awards are:

Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles running back

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

Offensive Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles running back

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens running back

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders tight end

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders quarterback

Malik Nabers, New York Giants wide receiver

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos quarterback

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver

Defensive Player of the Year

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos cornerback

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback

Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman

Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback

Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins linebacker

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams linebacker

Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings quarterback

J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers running back

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots cornerback

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Assistant Coach of the Year

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

