Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley lead MVP finalists

By Reuters
January 23, 2025 – 8:42 AM PST
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got the better of Baltimore Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson last Sunday when their respective teams battled in the AFC divisional round in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Named finalists for the Associated Press 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award, Allen will hope to get the better of Jackson, fellow signal-callers Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and running back Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) when the award is presented at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 6.
A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL completed voting before the beginning of the playoffs.
Allen, 28, threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns this season and rushed for 531 yards and 12 scores.
Jackson, 28, is vying for his third MVP award (2019, 2023). He threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns this season and rushed for 915 yards and four scores.
Burrow, 28, threw for NFL-best totals in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43).
Goff, 30, threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.
Barkley, 27, rushed for a league-best 2,005 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns.
Barkley, Burrow and Jackson also joined Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase as finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year award.
Finalists for all eight postseason awards are:
Most Valuable Player
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles running back
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions quarterback
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
Offensive Player of the Year
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles running back
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver
- Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens running back
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders tight end
- Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders quarterback
- Malik Nabers, New York Giants wide receiver
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos quarterback
- Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver
Defensive Player of the Year
- Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end
- Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos cornerback
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback
- Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman
- Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback
- Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins linebacker
- Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams linebacker
Comeback Player of the Year
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback
- Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings quarterback
- J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers running back
- Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots cornerback
- Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety
Coach of the Year
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings
- Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
- Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
- Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Assistant Coach of the Year
- Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator
- Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator
- Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator
- Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator
- Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
–Field Level Media