James to headline another U.S. “Dream Team” in Paris

April 17, 2024 – 7:07 AM PDT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) – The NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James and reigning most valuable player Joel Embiid headline an all-star lineup named to the United States men’s basketball team for the Paris Olympics, USA Basketball announced on Wednesday.

James, who has won two Olympic golds and a bronze but sat out the last two Games, will be joined by Los Angeles Lakers team mate Anthony Davis, Phoenix Suns three-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

Also named to the squad were Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

All 12 members of the Paris “Dream Team” have been NBA All-Stars and includes four NBA MVPs and six NBA champions.

“I’m grateful to these 12 men for their commitment to represent USA Basketball,” said USA Basketball men’s national team managing director Grant Hill in a statement. “The United States is home to some of the best basketball players in the world and I appreciate the vast interest in being part of this roster.

“We have the utmost respect for the level of competition we will face this summer. The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sport and the world will be watching the USA as we play in the toughest basketball tournament in history.”

The U.S. will play in Group C with Serbia, South Sudan and the winner of a qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico on Aug. 3.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 11.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Radnedge

