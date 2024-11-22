Giants grant goodbye request, waive QB Daniel Jones

November 22, 2024 – 11:10 AM PST

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/File Photo

Quarterback Daniel Jones asked for and was granted his release from the New York Giants on Friday.

“Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him,” Giants president John Mara said. “We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team.

“Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Jones was demoted to a scout team safety in Thursday’s practice, three days after head coach Brian Daboll made the decision to turn to former undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito as the team’s starting quarterback. He admitted Thursday after practice he was “still processing” whether to further discussions with general manager Joe Schoen and “trying to think through what the best thing is for this team and what the best thing is for me.”

Daboll said Friday after practice that he had multiple conversations with Jones before he departed the team facility for likely the final time.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for him. Again, he came in and talked to Mr. Mara, had a good conversation. I’ve had a conversation with Daniel, a couple of them today, good conversations and wish him the best,” Daboll said.

Daboll said he came away from the week feeling the sense of disappointment one might expect because of his own track record developing quarterbacks. However, he said he didn’t anticipate Monday’s decision to demote Jones would end this way.

“No, again, this was not an easy situation when things happen like this. He came in this morning and talked with Mr. Mara. They had their discussion,” Daboll said. “We talked and thought it was best for him to be able to do that. He put a lot into it, he’s a great young man. It’s never easy.”

DeVito will make his first start of the season for the NFC East cellar-dwelling Giants (2-8) on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) in East Rutherford, N.J.

DeVito, 26, played in nine games (six starts) as a rookie in 2023 following Jones’ season-ending knee injury. He was 3-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jones was left to say his public goodbye on Thursday.

“The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true and I am extremely grateful … for the chance to play here,” Jones said. “The Giants are truly a first-class organization and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who built it and who help carry on the tradition. I’ve met so many special people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and staff that have done so much for me these past six years. There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those.”

Ranked 32nd among all qualified quarterbacks in passer rating this season, Jones has eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2024.

His contract included an injury guarantee that meant had Jones gotten injured this season, the Giants would have been on the hook to pay him $23 million in 2025. The Giants reportedly didn’t want to risk paying the injury guarantee only to likely cut ties with him in the offseason.

Now, Jones will go through waivers, although it is unlikely a team would pick up the remainder of the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in March 2023. New York, in turn, will absorb more than $20 million in dead money.

Jones, 27, was a first-round pick in 2019. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear last season but returned in time to start the season as the No. 1 quarterback. He was benched with a record of 3-13 over his past 16 starts.

“I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation,” Jones said. “Of course, this season has been disappointing for all, and of course I wish I could’ve done more. I’m 100 percent accountable for my part. I did not play well enough, consistently enough to help the team get the results. The reality of the NFL is it’s hard to win games and requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn’t do that well enough so the idea to change something happens, and I understand.

“I love the game, I love being part of a team and I’m excited for the next opportunity. I know that there’s a lot of good football in front of me and I’m excited about that,” Jones said. “To all fans, I have deep respect and appreciation for your passion and love for the Giants. The fans are huge part of what makes playing for the Giants so special.”

Jones was 24-44-1 as a starter with 70 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions in 70 games (69 starts) since being selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft.

