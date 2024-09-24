Game-ending triple play lifts Padres over Dodgers, into playoffs

September 24, 2024 – 10:17 PM PDT

Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres celebrates his two run home run with teammate Donovan Solano #39 during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run home run and helped turn an around-the-horn triple play to end the game as the visiting San Diego Padres clinched a spot in the National League playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Cronenworth had two hits and three RBIs as the Padres secured their eighth playoff appearance all time and third since 2020. San Diego (91-66) moved two games behind Los Angeles (93-64) in the chase for the NL West title, with two games remaining in the series and five in the season.

The Dodgers started to rally in the ninth inning against right-hander Robert Suarez, beginning with three consecutive singles, with Enrique Hernandez’s hit driving in a run.

Los Angeles had runners at first and second base with Shohei Ohtani on deck when Miguel Rojas hit a ground ball to third baseman Manny Machado, who stepped on the bag, then threw to Cronenworth at second. Cronenworth threw to first baseman Donovan Solano to end the game.

San Diego starter Michael King (13-9) gave up just an unearned run on three hits in five innings and Suarez ended up with his 35th save as the Padres improved to 8-3 against the Dodgers this year.

King fanned three and walked two.

Ohtani doubled, walked and scored a run for the Dodgers, whose magic number for clinching their 11th division title in 12 seasons remained at four. Los Angeles clinched a playoff spot on Friday

Dodgers rookie right-hander Landon Knack (3-5) gave up four runs on five hits over four innings in his first career start against San Diego. He struck out four and walked one.

Ohtani helped give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead after doubling to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He scored when Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts overthrew first base on Mookie Betts’ ground ball.

The Padres took a 2-1 lead a half-inning later. Rookie Jackson Merrill singled with one out and Cronenworth hit a two-out home run to right field, his 17th. It was the first time in 19 September games that Cronenworth had an RBI.

Bogaerts delivered an RBI single with two outs in the fourth inning and advanced to second on a Knack balk. Cronenworth followed with an RBI double to the wall in left field for a 4-1 advantage.

–Field Level Media

