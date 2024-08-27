Danny Jansen plays for Red Sox, Jays in same game

August 26, 2024 – 11:25 PM PDT

Danny Jansen #28 of the Boston Red Sox at bat during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on August 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. This game is a continuation from June 26. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

George Springer homered and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run double in the late innings as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays went on to a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox in Monday’s historic completion of a June 26 suspended game.

Boston catcher Danny Jansen made major league history as the first player to appear for both teams in the same game. He was facing an 0-1 count on June 26 when the game was suspended by rain with one out in the top of the second inning, then traded to the Red Sox on July 27 for three prospects.

On Monday, Toronto’s Daulton Varsho pinch-hit for Jansen in the second-inning at-bat, and Jansen was behind the plate for Boston.

Springer broke a scoreless deadlock with a towering one-out solo homer to left in the seventh, tagging Boston righty Nick Pivetta (4-5) with the loss. Pivetta fell despite picking up 10 strikeouts over six innings of relief. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, walking none.

Zach Pop (1-2) recorded the win. Jarren Duran hit a solo shot for the Red Sox.

–Field Level Media

