Chargers overtake Broncos, inch closer to playoff berth

Justin Herbert passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns, Gus Edwards ran for two scores and the Los Angeles Chargers closed in on a playoff spot by rallying for a 34-27 victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif.

Ladd McConkey had six receptions for 87 yards and Cameron Dicker made two field goals, including a rare fair-catch free-kick boot to end the first half as the Chargers (9-6) ended a two-game losing streak.

Los Angeles can clinch a postseason spot Sunday if both the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts lose or tie.

Bo Nix had 263 yards passing and two TDs for the Broncos (9-6), who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. Audric Estime had 48 yards rushing and a touchdown for Denver, which would have clinched the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2015 with a victory.

Nix orchestrated consecutive touchdown drives of 72, 70 and 70 yards to open the game and give the Broncos a 21-10 lead. Two of the TDs came on Nix passes to Michael Burton (1 yard) and Devaughn Vele (6 yards).

The Chargers appeared to build momentum on a rare play to end the first half. An untimed free-kick field goal by Dicker from 57 yards pulled Los Angeles within 21-13. The kick was earned after a fair catch from Derius Davis and a 15-yard fair-catch interference penalty.

It was the first successful kick of its kind in the NFL since 1976.

After the Broncos took a 24-13 lead with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter, the Chargers’ defense took over, allowing the Los Angeles offense to flourish.

A 5-yard TD run from Edwards with 2:58 remaining in the third quarter got the Chargers within 24-19 after the two-point conversion attempt failed. Davis caught a 19-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, and Joshua Palmer caught a two-point conversion pass as Los Angeles took its first lead of the game at 27-24.

The Chargers took a 34-24 lead when Hassan Haskins capped a six-play, 90-yard drive with a 34-yard TD reception off a shovel pass from Herbert with 2:27 left.

–Field Level Media

