Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘strongly denies’ latest accusation

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws on the run during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson “strongly denies” allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the Houston area nearly four years ago, his attorney said Wednesday.

The unidentified woman filed a civil lawsuit against the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday in Harris County, Texas, seeking $1 million in damages, claiming that he committed sexual assault and battery ahead of a dinner date at her apartment in October 2020.

Meanwhile, the NFL said Tuesday it is reviewing the allegations and any potential violations of the league’s personal conduct policy, and the Browns said they would follow the league’s guidelines.

On Wednesday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He said he knew nothing about the new allegations prior to the woman’s lawsuit and that he didn’t consider sitting Watson.

“We are 100 percent focused on Jacksonville, 100 percent focused on going on the road against a good football team, trying to find a way to get a W,” Stefanski said.

Still, in the background, is the Watson issue.

In a statement issued Wednesday, attorney Rusty Hardin said the allegations of sexual assault and battery were inaccurate.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” Hardin said in his statement. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.”

Hardin concluded his statement by saying: “In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football.”

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of allegations against Watson. In 2021, Watson sat out the season as allegations of sexual misconduct emerged with the first lawsuit filed against him in March. In all, more than two dozen women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct that occurred while he was getting massages.

In this latest case, the woman alleges unwanted sexual intercourse took place. The suit states that the woman had invited Watson to dinner at her home, where she found him in her bedroom “completely naked on her bed, lying face down on his stomach.” She alleged he “partially disrobed (her) and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit.” After being sexually assaulted for “several minutes,” the woman was able to break free from Watson, and she grabbed a heavy object to protect herself, she said.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the current and other plaintiffs, issued his own statement Wednesday.

“We knew this case was the most serious and egregious case brought against Watson to date and our client, who is rightly traumatized by these events, wanted to attempt a private resolution,” Buzbee said. “We thought this was the best approach given the media storm that occurred surrounding the legion of other claims. Unfortunately, Watson’s team or maybe his lawyers couldn’t or wouldn’t give this case the attention it was due. Mr. Hardin now has tried to contact us since we filed suit. Unfortunately, we see that now as too little, too late.”

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, after he was traded to Cleveland. Criminal charges were never filed against Watson, who by the summer of 2022 had reached settlements in 23 civil lawsuits that he was facing.

Watson, who turns 29 on Saturday, was traded to the Browns in March 2022. He started under center in Cleveland’s season-opening, 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, completing 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

–Field Level Media

