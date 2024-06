Bronny and LeBron James team up in historic first for NBA

June 27, 2024 – 5:34 PM PDT

Bronny James participates in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday, bringing his father LeBron one step closer to fulfilling his long-held dream of playing alongside his son.

Bronny, 19, was informed of the Lakers decision with a phone call from general manager Rob Pelinka while his dad gave an emotional champagne toast to family and friends when they received the news at a restaurant in New York, ESPN reported.

Bronny and LeBron will be the first father-son duo to play in the league at the same time and on the same team and while Bronny is not expected to log significant minutes in his rookie season, it will no doubt be a special moment when they appear together for the first time on the NBA hardwood.

“Family business,” the Lakers posted on X alongside old and current pictures of Bronny and LeBron.

Bronny posted a photo of himself in a Lakers jersey on Instagram and Lakers great Magic Johnson congratulated Bronny and called his selection with the 55th pick of the draft a “historic moment” on X.

LeBron was aged 19 and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year when his now wife Savannah gave birth to LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr. in Akron, Ohio in 2004.

Bronny attracted enormous attention as a high school player at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and in his senior year was joined by his younger brother Bryce, a 17-year-old who could also potentially play in the NBA one day.

Last summer Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team and was placed in intensive care.

He was cleared to return to the team in November and went on to average 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game playing guard in his lone season with the Trojans.

There was some speculation that another team with a higher pick might swoop in and take Bronny before the Lakers, either to entice LeBron to switch teams or to simply mess with the Lakers plans.

But doing so would risk raising the ire of Rich Paul, the powerful NBA agent who represents Bronny, LeBron and many top tier players.

LeBron, the league’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion, turns 40 in December and is entering into the 22nd season of his legendary career.

The Lakers, who fell in the first round of the NBA playoffs in April, have their work cut out for them in the competitive Western Conference next season with first time head coach JJ Redick at the helm.

Fans could get their first look at Bronny in action for the Lakers when the NBA’s Summer League kicks off in Las Vegas on July 12.

“Watching Bronny suit up for the Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!,” Johnson wrote on X.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Michael Perry

