Bengals’ Joe Burrow: ‘Have I told you I bought a Batmobile?’

December 4, 2024 – 8:45 AM PST

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images/ File Photo

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to need a superhero-like performance in order to change the narrative of his team’s season.

Perhaps that’s the reasoning for Burrow’s latest purchase.

Burrow shelled out $2.99 million to buy one of 10 officially licensed and fully functional Batmobiles that are sold by Wayne Enterprises Experiences. The Pro Bowl quarterback revealed the news in a conversation with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during the premiere episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” on Tuesday.

“Have I told you I bought a Batmobile?” Burrow told the duo during a practice last week. “I don’t get it for like a year, but I bought one.”

Burrow, however, admitted that he likely will be on the hook for additional purchases with the car. Quite naturally, he’ll also need the proper attire.

“I think I gotta go all-in and go for like the expensive batsuit,” Burrow told Chase.

Burrow, who turns 28 next week, leads the NFL in touchdowns (30) and passing yards (3,337).

The Bengals (4-8), however, have lost three in a row and are on the brink of missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

–Field Level Media

