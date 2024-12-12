Belichick named University of North Carolina’s head coach

December 11, 2024 – 11:38 PM PST

Former New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce his exit from the team. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) – Bill Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles as a head coach, will take the helm of the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels, the university said on Wednesday.

Belichick, 72, agreed to a five-year deal pending approval by UNC’s board of trustees and board of governors, the university said in a release.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the Athletic reported that the contract could be worth up to $30 million.

“This is an exciting day for Carolina football and our University,” said UNC chancellor Lee H. Roberts.

“Carolina is committed to excellence and to creating an opportunity to succeed in everything we do, from the classroom to the field of competition.

“I know after speaking with Coach Belichick that he shares that commitment. His legacy speaks for itself, and we look forward to working together on the next chapter of Carolina football.”

Belichick spent 24 seasons as the Patriots’ head coach and during that time New England won 17 AFC East titles, made 13 AFC Championship appearances, and reached nine Super Bowls.

Belichick’s 333 game wins as a head coach in the NFL is second only to Don Shula’s 347.

He replaces Mack Brown, who UNC fired at the end of the regular season. The Tar Heels have not won a conference title since 1980.

“I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill,” said Belichick, who has never coached at the collegiate level before.

“I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

