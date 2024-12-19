Adam Silver: NBA examining increase in 3-point shooting

December 18, 2024 – 6:49 PM PST

NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the trophy to the Milwaukee Bucks after they won the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images/File Photo

Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledges that the NBA might have a problem with the volume of 3-point shot attempts, but he isn’t ready to move the arc.

Speaking Tuesday at the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas, Silver addressed the amount of 3-point shots teams are taking. Long-distance shots are at a record pace, with the reigning champion Boston Celtics in line to set a single-team record of 51.1 3-point attempts per game.

Silver said regarding the NBA’s examinations of game action, “I would not reduce it to a so-called 3-point shooting issue. I think we look more holistically at the skill level on the floor, the diversity of offense, the fan reception to the game, all of the above.

“I think the game is in a great place. I love watching the games, and I think we have some of the most skilled athletes in the world competing — and it’s unfair, I think, to the players to lump them into categories as 3-point shooters or a midrange shooter or big man playing under the basket. It’s an amazing game.

“Having said that, we’re constantly having discussions about whether there are ways to improve stylistically the game on the floor.”

Regarding the 3-point distance — 23 feet, 9 inches above the key, 22 feet in the corners, “Historically, at times, we’ve moved the 3-point line. I don’t think that’s a solution here because then, I think when we look at both the game and the data, I think that may not necessarily do more midrange jumpers, if that’s what people want, but more clogging under the basket.

“Whether there’s some tweaks we should make, and my sense is I do think we should take seriously this notion of more diversity in offense. I watch as many games as all of you do, and to the extent that it’s not so much a 3-point issue, but that some of the audience, some of the offenses start to look sort of cookie cutter and teams are copying each other. I think that’s something we should pay attention to.”

On other matters, Silver said of the league’s declining television ratings, “We’re almost at the inflection point where people are watching more programming on streaming than they are in traditional television. And it’s a reason why for our new television deals, which we’re entering into next year, every game is going to be available on a streaming service.”

Silver added the NBA isn’t permanently committed to holding the NBA Cup semifinals and final in Las Vegas. The games possibly could move to home markets in the future, but arena availability might be an issue, he acknowledged.

