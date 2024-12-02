Aaron Rodgers still starting for Jets: ‘He’s our quarterback’

December 2, 2024 – 8:56 AM PST

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets puts on his helmet against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers remains the starting signal-caller for the New York Jets, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday.

“He’s our quarterback,” Ulbrich confirmed to reporters on Rodgers’ 41st birthday.

“We have great belief in Aaron. We think he gives us the best opportunity to win.”

The Jets fell to 3-9 on Sunday after squandering a 21-7 lead in a 26-21 loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers completed 21 of 39 passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Seattle.

The four-time league MVP has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,627 yards with 19 TDs and eight picks in 12 starts this season.

Rodgers is in his second season in New York after an 18-year run with the Green Bay Packers that included 10 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl victory.

He tore an Achilles tendon on his first series in his Jets debut in the 2023 season opener and missed the rest of the campaign.

“We believe, as he gets healthier and his mobility starts to improve, you’re going to see a better and better version of him,” Ulbrich said Monday.

The Jets play three of their last five games on the road, starting on Sunday at the Miami Dolphins (5-7).

Rodgers is six touchdown passes away from becoming the fifth player in NFL history with 500, joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and his Packers predecessor, Brett Favre.

The other quarterbacks on the Jets’ roster are journeyman Tyrod Taylor and 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis.

