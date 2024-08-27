Chanel Rion Takes Center Stage with Prime-Time Political Talk Show on OAN

OAN Launches “Fine Point with Chanel Rion” Just in Time for the 2024 Political Showdown

WASHINGTON D.C., August 27, 2024 – One America News Network (“OAN”) is thrilled to announce that Chanel Rion, the former Chief White House Correspondent, is stepping into the spotlight as the host of a new prime-time political talk show, “FINE POINT with Chanel Rion.” Airing at 9 p.m. ET every weekday. Rion’s show promises to be a hard-hitting, unfiltered take on the most pressing issues of our time.

Each night, Rion will dive deep into the latest political firestorms, leading bold discussions that cut through the noise of Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government. Expect nothing less than raw, fearless commentary as Rion interviews the thought leaders and world figures shaping our future, reading between the lines where others won’t. “I’m beyond excited to take on this new role in prime time,” Rion said. “We’re living in a pivotal moment in history, and I can’t wait to engage with the newsmakers driving the conversation.”

OAN viewers will recognize Chanel Rion from her fearless reporting during her three-year tenure as Chief White House Correspondent, where she became known for asking tough questions and breaking major stories from the White House lawn. Her colleague, Monica Paige, has since taken the reins at the White House, delivering daily updates and live commentary.

“Chanel Rion is not just an exceptional journalist; she’s a powerhouse of political insight,” said Charles Herring, president of OAN. “Her sharp analysis and dedicated following have made her an indispensable voice in national politics. Viewers have been eagerly awaiting this moment, and the time for ‘Fine Point’ is now.”

Rion has a track record of breaking big stories. She traveled overseas to expose the Burisma scandal involving Hunter Biden and the Biden family, alongside Rudy Giuliani. In a gripping interview with Viktor Shokin, the ousted Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Rion brought to light critical details that Congress seemed keen to overlook. And it didn’t stop there—Rion broke news on Hunter Biden’s financial dealings after receiving his hard drive from Giuliani, unveiling a web of corruption that had global implications.

Born in Houston, Texas, with a diverse heritage, Rion’s journey to OAN took her from homeschooling in Texas and Missouri to living abroad in France and Korea. She later graduated from Harvard University with a degree in International Relations, and she’s never looked back.

About One America News Network, (“OAN”):

One America News Network, (“OAN”), launched on July 4, 2013 to provide independent and credible U.S. and international news around the clock. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday plus three one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

OAN and OAN Plus are available to tens of millions of households via cable, over-the-air broadcast, and streaming on leading providers across the nation and around the world. OAN also provides a 24/7 live streaming app branded “OAN Live” that is available on most leading streaming devices. For more information about One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

Press Contact:

Ryan Critchley – Press Relations

Herring Networks, Inc.



Share this post!