Zuckerberg Calls Trump ‘Badass,’ Does Not Endorse Him

Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerber gives his speach during the presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 edge on February 21, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell

9:09 PM – Friday, July 19, 2024

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn’t plan to play a significant role in the general election.

Advertisement

During an interview on Thursday, Zuckerberg said people want to see less political content on their feeds.

He says they use his services to connect with people.

That’s the direction he claims the social media sites will head.

Zuckerberg says his reduced interaction with the election includes endorsements, at this point at least.

“On a personal note, seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Zuckerberg. “And I think, look: on some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”

He says he wants a space where people can share their views while also not drowning out human connection.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!