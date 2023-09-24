Zelenskyy Asks Controversial Artist Marina Abramović To Be Ukraine Ambassador

Serbian artist Marina Abramovic. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:30 PM – Sunday, September 24, 2023

According to a piece from The Daily Telegraph, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly invited Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic to represent his nation as an ambassador.

Abramovic is known for her “mystical spirit cooking” performance art.

However, the original Daily Telegraph article regarding Zelenskyy and Abromavic has now been deleted.

Microsoft, founded by Bill Gates, featured Abramovic performing as part of a “mixed reality” commercial in 2020 involving artificial intelligence (AI). The advertisement highlighted The HoloLens 2 headgear, which enables users to view digital visuals while maintaining their field of vision. Yet, the commercial was deleted some time after, due to negative backlash.

The controversial 76-year-old artist said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited her to serve as an ambassador for Ukraine to “help aid in the nation’s effort to reconstruct its educational system” prior to opening her first solo exhibition in Britain.

“I have been invited by Zelensky to be an ambassador of Ukraine, to help the children affected by rebuilding schools and such,” Abromavic said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“I have full solidarity with [the Ukrainian people] on this impossible day,” she said. “An attack on Ukraine is an attack on all of us. It’s an attack on humanity and has to be stopped.”

The Serbian artist maintained that she had also been asked to join the Babyn Yar organization’s board in order to help save the Holocaust memorial center for Jews slaughtered by the Nazis in Ukraine, which had reportedly been damaged by a Russian missile assault soon after the nation was invaded.

Months before the invasion, her “Crystal Wall of Crying” work was installed at the Babyn Yar Center, with piece descriptions explaining how she is a fervent opponent of Vladimir Putin. Visitors were urged to “interact with the crystals and meditate” inside the 40-meter-long structure.

After WikiLeaks revealed that Tony Podesta, the brother of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta, had invited his longtime Washington insider brother to a “Spirit Cooking dinner” at Abramovic’s home in 2015, she previously courted political controversy.

A cookbook for “spirit cooking” was created by the occult artist in 1996. It had “aphrodisiac recipes,” including blending “fresh breast milk with fresh sperm milk” to be consumed on “earthquake nights.” Meanwhile, “fresh morning urine” is called for in another “dish.”

She stated that the recipes work as “evocative instructions for actions or thoughts.”

After some online users outside of the art world discovered her previous show displays and what they entailed, she was accused of being a Luciferian and Satanist. In her work, she often utilizes figures that resemble children and has been known to discuss self-harm tactics in her performance art. However, Abromavic has adamantly denied those accusations.

“It was actually just a normal menu, which I call spirit cooking. There was no blood, no anything else. We just call things funny names, that’s all,” she claimed.

“My work is really more about spirituality and not anything else,” Abromavic maintained.

Additionally, she previously said in her biography Walking Through Walls that she “possesses mystical clairvoyant abilities” that allow her to predict major world events in advance.

“I dreamed of an earthquake in Italy: 48 hours later, there was an earthquake in southern Italy. I had a vision of someone shooting the Pope: 48 hours later, someone tried to shoot Pope John Paul II,” she said.

Abramovic has mingled with notable individuals in the entertainment industry in addition to political circles. Lady Gaga, a pop singer, cooperated with the Serbian artist on a 2010 video. The provocative film, titled: The Abramovic Method Practiced by Lady Gaga, shows the pop singer without any clothes chanting monotonously and, at one point, sporting what appears to be yellow horns coming from her eyes.

She has also worked with rapper and record producer Jay-Z.

For Jay-Z’s 2013 “Picasso Baby” music video, which was filmed at New York’s Pace Gallery, Abramovic granted him permission to modify her work: “The Artist is Present,” which was first shown as part of her MoMA exhibition in 2010. Thus, Jay-Z agreed to sponsor Marina Abramovic’s nonprofit, the “Marina Abramovi Institute,” a performing arts venue on the Hudson River, in return.

