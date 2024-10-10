Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo before a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the European Political Community summit at the Palacio de Congreso on October 5, 2023 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Juan Medina – Pool/Getty Images)

4:20 PM – Thursday, October 10, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London to speak with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as NATO chief Mark Rutte, as the Ukrainian president strives to acquire more assets for his country in the ongoing war against Russia.

The meeting took place on Thursday as Zelenskyy requested a delivery of “long-range Western missiles,” with the intention of firing them into Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that if the west ever lifted their long-range missile weapon restrictions, which were put in place in order to not escalate tensions with Russia, it would be viewed as an escalatory act, leading the Kremlin to commence war with the United States and its allies.

Putin and his officials warned the United States in August that World War III would not just be limited to Europe and he asserted that the West was playing with fire by even considering enabling Ukraine to launch Western weapons far into Russia, speaking on the long-range missiles.

At the beginning of Zelenskyy’s meeting, Starmer stated that it was “very important we are able to show our continued commitment to support Ukraine,” adding that it was an opportunity to “go through the plan, to talk in more detail.”

“This is such an important fight for you and for us as well,” Starmer continued.

Zelenskyy’s western “tour” comes at a pivotal moment, as the Ukrainian-Russian war trudges into its third year, and former President Donald Trump seeks re-election against Democrat Kamala Harris, the current vice president.

Trump is widely seen as less supportive of the Ukrainian war in comparison to the Biden administration, which has sent over $175 billion to Ukraine over the course of Biden’s presidency, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Additionally, the Biden family has direct ties to Ukraine, as the president’s son, Hunter, was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma, which has now been dissolved. Reuters strangely described Hunter’s role at the company as “a helpful non-executive director with a powerful name.”

Following the meeting, NATO chief Mark Rutte stated that “it’s critical for Ukraine to prevail,” explaining that the situation “is not only a problem from the Ukraine, but also a threat to all of us.”

Although the full contents of the meeting is unknown, Rutte added that the use of British-supplied missiles on Russian military targets was discussed.

Zelenskyy has been attempting to get western allies on board in the hopes of lifting the restriction on long-range missiles, in order to kill as many Russians as possible. However, it hasn’t come to fruition, as the U.S. and Germany have yet to agree for fears of Russian retaliation.

Rutte continued, arguing that Ukraine is “legally” allowed to hit Russian targets which present a threat to Ukraine. Nevertheless, that decision was ultimately not up to him, hinting that he is in favor of supplying western missiles for Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil.

“That is up to the individual allies to decide how weapons they deliver into Ukraine can be used,” he added.

