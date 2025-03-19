Zelensky To Discuss Cease-Fire With Trump Following Putin Call

(L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:22 AM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

President Donald Trump will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, after Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place a day earlier, discussing a possible ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelensky said Putin’s promise following a call with Trump to stop Russian attacks on energy and infrastructure in Ukraine was “very much at odds with reality,” after Russia hit Ukraine Tuesday night with 150 drones, damaging energy facilities.

“Today I will have contact with President Trump,” Zelensky said at a news conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. “We will discuss the details of the next steps with him.”

However, Putin accused Ukraine of targeting Russian oil facilities overnight.

“If the Russians don’t hit our facilities, we definitely won’t hit theirs,” Zelensky said alongside Stubb, according to the Associated Press.

Additionally, Zelensky said he is expecting to hear more about Trump’s plans for implementing a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the 47th president has been pushing for a ceasefire between the two sides. Russia and Ukraine are expected to exchange prisoners on Wednesday, a new development that Zelensky claimed is a welcoming sign of building trust.

During his call with Trump, Putin demanded that Ukraine cannot recruit more military personnel or rearm troops during a ceasefire. Ukraine has said the demands are a move by Putin to weaken their country.

The Russian president has also cited NATO expanding their membership to Ukraine as a direct threat to Russia’s security and what it views as “root causes” of its initial invasion into Ukraine.

Zelensky has also said one of the toughest issues in future negotiations would be the issue of territorial concessions.

“For us, the red line is the recognition of the Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories as Russian. We will not go for it,” he said.

