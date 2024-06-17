Zelensky: If Russia Leaves Ukraine Negotiations Can Begin

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky flashes a V sign after his closing press conference during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine on June 16, 2024 in Lucerne, Switzerland. The Swiss government reported that 90 countries and international organizations had registered for the summit, although Russia, which launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, was not invited. (Photo by Sedat Suna/Getty Images)

OAN’s Katie Smith

12:30 PM – Monday, June 17, 2024

Ukraine’s president says Russia can have peaceful negotiations anytime so long as they pull out of “lawful” Ukrainian territory.

Peace talks in Switzerland concluded on Sunday. During the conversations, nearly all 90 countries signed the final declaration. China was notably absent from the discussion.

The document held Russia responsible for the “war” in Ukraine. Additionally, it condemned the nation for its continued assault.

Moscow called the talks a waste of time.

A European official asserted that Russia does not seek to end the war, pointing to the terms drawn up by Russia’s president.

“It was not a peace negotiation because Putin is not serious about ending the war,” Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission said. “He’s insisting on capitulation. He’s insisting on ceding Ukrainian territory, even territory that to date does not, is not occupied by him. He’s insisting on disarming Ukraine, leaving it vulnerable to future aggression. No country would ever accept these outrageous terms.”

Zelensky claims that some countries have offered to hold a second peace summit, but no definitive plans have been made.

