Zelensky Fires Ukraine’s Top General Amid Growing Tensions

OAN’s Jacob Miller

2:42 PM – Thursday, February 8, 2023

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired his top military general.

Zelensky announced the sacking of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Thursday, with the military leader saying the administration is trying a new war strategy.

Zaluzhnyi came under heavy scrutiny from his government after telling The Economist in November that the delayed counteroffensive was a failure and that the war was at a stalemate.

However, Zelensky says the shakeup is aimed at promoting leaders who’ve seen combat experience on the front lines.

“This is about the system of our army, about management in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and about exposing commanders of Ukraine and about exposing commanders of this war to combat experience,” Zelensky said. “Every soldier, every sergeant and every officer who sees the front understands what decisions are needed. A significantly higher technological efficiency of the army’s actions. Rebooting the generality. Staff of all levels must know the frontline as well as soldiers at ground zero.”

The general was reportedly in unofficial talks with his Russian counterpart to discuss terms to end the war peacefully.

Experts say the general is widely popular among military officials. His ousting will likely destroy morale within Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

