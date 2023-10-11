X Safety Team Announces Removal Of ‘Hamas-Affiliated Accounts’ Amid Attacks On Israel

(Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) | (Photo Illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:52 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The internal safety team of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stated they will be removing accounts that are “Hamas-Affiliated” following the group’s attacks against Israel.

Advertisement

On Monday, the safety team shared a post on the platform, stating that they will be taking action to restrict hateful speech, violent posts, and misinformation about the Hamas attack on Israel.

Under its “Violent and Hateful Entities Policy,” X reps stated that it will deactivate newly formed Hamas-affiliated accounts and take additional steps to prevent the spread of what it called terrorist information on the network.

The steps mention addressing and removing specific posts that contain graphic media as well as violent and hateful statements.

X also stated that it is monitoring the platform for additional anti-Semitic content.

X is currently working with other social media platforms through the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) in order to stop the spread of terrorist-related content on the internet.

GIFCT released a statement to the press where they said they will be monitoring and identifying content and online activity related to terrorists involved in the offline violence.

“In this rapidly evolving situation, we continue to work with our members to identify and follow trends in content and activity online related to terrorist and violent extremist actors involved in the offline violence,” GIFCT said. “This includes the possibility that a range of terrorist and violent extremist networks and groups may seek to exploit the conflict for their own purposes, as we have seen in past events.”

Furthermore, the statement asserts that users now have more control over the information they see, allowing them to block graphic or violent images from appearing on their timelines.

The new measures will monitor if antisemitism have intensified through various metrics. Community Notes, a user-generated fact check, will also be applied in real time to posts.

X also stated that since the attacks, which began early Saturday morning and have now resulted in more than 1500 dead, including 900 Israelis, there have been “more than 50 million posts globally focusing on the weekend’s terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement