World Leaders Congratulate Trump On His ‘Historic’ Return To The White House

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the stage to speak at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:13 PM – Monday, January 20, 2025

International leaders across the globe congratulated President Donald Trump on Monday as the 47th president celebrated the start of his second term on Inauguration Day.

Advertisement

Many Americans have argued that Trump’s return to the White House is historic, since never before has a presidential candidate had so much tenacity and fight, coming close to being assassinated two times, being eaten alive by the mainstream media, and working to bring a sense of pride back to United States citizens.

“Trump is sui generis,” said Republican pollster Whit Ayres. “He is a unique figure in American politics, and he has had a stunning influence on our entire political life. There is no one who is remotely close to his ability to pull off what he has accomplished.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin both congratulated Trump on his historic return to the White House, and they expressed their interests in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We congratulate Donald Trump on entering the office … Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States that will be built on an equal and mutually respectful basis,” Putin stated on Monday.

“We see the statement of the newly elected U.S. President and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were interrupted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration,” the Russian leader continued, referencing Trump’s prior statements calling for cordial relations with Russia.

“We also hear his statement about the need to do everything to prevent a third world war. Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the elected President of the U.S. on taking office.”

Zelenskyy also expressed his interest in working with the incoming Trump administration on “active and mutually beneficial cooperation.”

“I congratulate President Trump and the American people on the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges. President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority,” Zelenskyy wrote in an X post.

“We wish you success, President Trump! We look forward to active and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations,” he added.

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated the 47th president as well, stating “Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called Trump his “dear friend” while congratulating him.

“I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” Modi wrote in an X post.

Additionally, Pope Francis wished Trump “wisdom, strength and protection” throughout his second term.

“Inspired by your nation’s ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion,” Francis stated.

“I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings.”

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed warm regards to the 47th president, stating “the special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. will continue to flourish for years to come.”

“With President Trump’s long-standing affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue,” Starmer added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked Trump for facilitating the recent hostage release deal, which saw the release of three women from Gaza after being held in captivity for over 15 months.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages,” he stated. “I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!